LTEN Remembers Chuck Pearson with Hall of Fame & Scholarship Honors
LTEN introduces new learning scholarship in memory of beloved friend and board member, Chuck PearsonROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTEN has inducted late Board of Directors member Chuck Pearson into the LTEN Hall of Fame and has announced a new professional development scholarship in his honor. The two announcements came during a solemn and appreciative ceremony at the 50th LTEN Annual Conference. Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural 2022 scholarship.
Pearson passed away in February 2021, after years as an LTEN member and leader. Since his untimely loss, his employer, Astellas, has honored him by christening their training facilities as The Chuck Pearson Learning Center. His many friends and colleagues in LTEN wanted to similarly honor him.
“The first honor – inducting Chuck into the LTEN Hall of Fame – was an obvious tribute, one he’d more than earned with his commitment and dedication to our network,” said Dawn Brehm, executive director of LTEN. “But we wanted to do more for a man who’d made doing for others his life’s work. Naming a new learning scholarship after Chuck is the most fitting respect we could pay.”
The Chuck Pearson Learning Scholarship will be presented annually. A single recipient will receive up to $3,000 of value in the form of registration and expenses to attend the LTEN Annual Conference and to attend an LTEN certificate program, both ways to continue their professional development in life sciences training.
The application process for the Chuck Pearson Learning Scholarship is now open at www.L-TEN.org/pearson_scholarship. A recipient will be selected by the Executive Committee of the LTEN Board of Directors. The announcement will be made by April 1.
ABOUT LTEN
The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,600 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.
MEDIA CONTACT
For more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org.
Nannette Nolan
Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network
+1 424-266-0745
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn