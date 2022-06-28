Space Blaster Challenge v1.0

Space Blaster Challenge icon

Space Blaster Challenge icon

Space Blaster Challenge Title

Space Blaster Challenge Title

Space Blaster Challenge gameplay

Space Blaster Challenge gameplay

DALLAS, TX, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Space Blaster Challenge, available on iPhone, Android,, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.

Contains 9 space missions — collecting energy crystals, defeating enemy ships, steering carefully to avoid obstacles, and protecting the base.

Has easy to use movement and firing control, with rapid fire.

Extensive on screen Help, plus a briefing for each mission. Successful completion of each mission unlocks the next one. Replay previously unlocked missions whenever you want.

Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).

The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with,keyboard, and mouse or controller. It also runs on the Xbox with a controller.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. The music is by Matt Campana. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, Patrick Hicks also tested the game. Angel Hernandez attended Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.

According to Ed Magnin, "This is a modern 3d game inspired by asteroids blaster games, complete with a variety of missions of increasing difficulty Play anywhere on your phone, or at home on Apple TV, PC or Xbox."

Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac or MacBook running Apple M1 Silicon chip.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 148.1 MB
* Rated 4+

Pricing and Availability:
Space Blaster Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

###

Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147 ext. 4
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Space Blaster Challenge YouTube video

You just read:

Space Blaster Challenge v1.0

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147 ext. 4
Company/Organization
Magnin & Associates
14650 Landmark Blvd #1212
Dallas, Texas, 75254
United States
+1 972-378-4147
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 40 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2021 Magnin & Associates.

Ed Magnin - Bio

More From This Author
Space Blaster Challenge v1.0
Forklift Warehouse Challenge v2.0
Taxi Rush Hour Challenge v1.0
View All Stories From This Author