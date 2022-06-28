Space Blaster Challenge v1.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Space Blaster Challenge, available on iPhone, Android,, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.
Contains 9 space missions — collecting energy crystals, defeating enemy ships, steering carefully to avoid obstacles, and protecting the base.
Has easy to use movement and firing control, with rapid fire.
Extensive on screen Help, plus a briefing for each mission. Successful completion of each mission unlocks the next one. Replay previously unlocked missions whenever you want.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with,keyboard, and mouse or controller. It also runs on the Xbox with a controller.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. The music is by Matt Campana. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, Patrick Hicks also tested the game. Angel Hernandez attended Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "This is a modern 3d game inspired by asteroids blaster games, complete with a variety of missions of increasing difficulty Play anywhere on your phone, or at home on Apple TV, PC or Xbox."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac or MacBook running Apple M1 Silicon chip.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 148.1 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Space Blaster Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin
Space Blaster Challenge YouTube video