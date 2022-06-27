Secretary of State Announces Appointment of Director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Suzanne Savery will lead the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs as its next director after Tim Slavin’s departure on June 30, 2022. Ms. Savery most recently served as the deputy director of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and will assume the new role on July 1, 2022.

“Suzanne’s breadth of experience and knowledge uniquely positions her to lead the agency with a significant role in preserving and showcasing Delaware’s heritage,” said Secretary Bullock. “Our future depends so much on understanding and preserving our history—efforts that have been accomplished time again under Tim’s 17-year leadership. I’m confident that Suzanne’s talents will help push the Division into its next phase and I appreciate her commitment to taking this role.”

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, a division of the Delaware Department of State, enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality, and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes the operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center, and management of historic properties across the state.

“I am proud and excited to step into this new role leading the division and staff as we work together to preserve and share Delaware’s history,” said Suzanne Savery. “I am also looking forward to working with staff and partners to explore opportunities to expand the stories of Delaware’s complicated history at our state museums and historic sites, in our collections, and documented through the work of the State Historic Preservation Office. From programs to capital projects, I am looking forward to HCA’s next chapter.”

Savery has served as the deputy director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs since 2012, being involved in all aspects of the division from fiscal to capital and grounds, to collections and museum programming. With over 35 years of experience in the museum and preservation field, Savery has held several positions in various institutions including the Valentine Museum in Richmond, Virginia; the Petersburg Museum in Petersburg, Virginia; and the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A native of Wilmington, Delaware, Savery holds a B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Delaware and an M.A. in Museum Studies from the University of Washington. She is also an alumnus of the Museum Management Institute, a program run by the American Federation of Arts and the J. Paul Gerry Trust designed to enhance the leadership of experienced museum professionals.