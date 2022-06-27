ALWAYS COMPASSIONATE HOME CARE ACHIEVES ACCREDITATION WITH ACHC
It is testament to how our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing our clients with superior safety standards in home health care with the utmost integrity and compassion.”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y.—Always Compassionate Home Care proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the service of private duty nursing through July 16, 2023. This is an impressive accomplishment given that Always Compassionate has only been in business for three years.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
“We are proud to receive this coveted recognition by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care,” said Gabriel Martinez, Chief Marketing Officer. “It is testament to how our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing our clients with superior safety standards in home health care with the utmost integrity and compassion.”
The Accreditation Commission for Health Care is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.
Always Compassionate Home Care is one of the most progressive licensed home care service agencies (LHCSAs) in the New York region, with the primary goal of enhancing each patient’s quality of life in the comfort of his or her own home. We accomplish this by combining cutting-edge technology, personalized customer service and employing experienced clinicians and caregivers to provide the highest quality of care to our patients. Our care teams include clinicians who have more than 35 years of experience working in the home care field, so our patients receive the best possible outcomes and exceptional service for their family members and loved ones.
Always Compassionate Home Care offers a full continuum of home health care services. Our range of services extends from light help around the house to round-the-clock attention provided by skilled nurses, home health aides, personal care aides, live-ins, and therapists, offering better, kinder care every step of the way.
ABOUT ALWAYS COMPASSIONATE HOME CARE
Always Compassionate Home Care, Inc. is a home healthcare company headquartered in Melville, New York. The company provides personal care, private duty nursing, clinical care, and related home care services throughout 17 counties in New York State as a licensed home care services agency by the New York State Department of Health (Counties include Monroe, Ontario, Sullivan, Ulster, Columbia, Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Bronx, New York, Richmond, Queens, Kings, Suffolk and Nassau.). Its advanced technology platform allows for efficient and seamless communication of patient information between the continuum of caregivers, health plans, and family members. As we strive to best care for the communities we serve, check out our newest divisions: private pay and pediatric nursing. Keep an eye out for our new Home Infusion division coming soon!
