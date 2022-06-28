The FiberSnare is the Newest Washing Machine Filter Protecting the World from Plastic Pollution

The FiberSnare Prototype

Filtrol, the leader in washing machine filters, is introducing a new microfiber filter designed specifically for laundry tubs and sinks.

MILACA, MN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filtrol, a company of Wexco Environmental, officially announced the FiberSnare, a new type of filter that will capture microfibers and microplastics from your laundry.

The FiberSnare filter, created by Filtrol, makes it easier for individuals worldwide to join the fight against microplastics and microfibers. The FiberSnare is a unique and effective option among washing machine filters currently on the market with an easier-to-install-and-maintain design and interface than other filtration solutions.

· Specifically designed to easily attach to laundry tubs and sinks

· Requires no tools for installation

· Installs in 5 minutes or less

· Has both reusable and disposable filter options

· Simple to clean and maintain

Microfibers from synthetic clothing are a significant source of plastic pollution in our environment. When clothes made from synthetic materials like spandex, polyester, and nylon are washed and worn, they lose tiny plastic fibers—called microfibers—that end up in the environment. With every load of laundry washed, an average of 9 million microfibers are released into wastewater treatment plants. These microfibers cannot be filtered by treatment plants and, unfortunately, then make their way to our waterways and oceans. Ultimately, these pollutants account for up to 35% of the primary plastic found in our oceans.

“We’re really excited to bring the FiberSnare to market. We wanted to create a microfiber filter that was both effective and accessible to most households in the United States and even around the world. Our test results so far have shown that the FiberSnare effectively captures a high volume of microfibers in your laundry before they leave your home. That means everyone can be a part of keeping our oceans and waterways clean,” says Filtrol founder and president Brian Koski.

For over 15 years, Filtrol has been addressing the microfiber pollution problem in thousands of homes, businesses, and residential properties around the world. Their Filtrol 160 reusable washing machine filter currently stops up to 89% of microfibers in laundry from ending up in wastewater. It prevents toxins from entering septic and sewage systems, water treatment plants, and ecosystems.

Wexco Environmental was founded in 2011 by Brian Koski to support wastewater treatment products for households or onsite septic systems. The Filtrol washing machine filter works for both consumers and commercial facilities, enabling everyone an opportunity to be a part of the solution and work together for a better — and plastic-free — future. For more information, go to Filtrol.net.