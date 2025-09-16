MFT Automation Unveils Next-Generation Tray Former With Faster Changeovers and Smarter Design

The Next-Generation Tray Former 500

New model delivers unmatched efficiency, versatility, and ease-of-use for packaging operations

The ability to quick swap dies and rams, combined with the machine’s simplified design, means our customers can switch between products in record time—keeping their lines moving and their costs down.” — Peter Nordling, President of MFT Automation.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MFT Automation, a leader in packaging automation solutions, today announced the upcoming release of the updated MFT Tray Former 500 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas on September 29th, 2025. The new Tray Former is engineered to provide manufacturers with faster changeovers, easier maintenance, and a smaller production footprint. The redesigned machine reflects MFT Automation’s commitment to smarter automation that keeps pace with the evolving needs of high-output packaging environments and provides higher ROI for customers.

The new MFT Tray Former 500 incorporates several standout features designed to minimize downtime and maximize productivity:

• Drawer Slide-Out Die Holder: Simplifies access for maintenance and changeovers.

• Toolless Dies: Switch between products quickly without interrupting production.

• Toolless Ram: Enables rapid changeovers with minimal effort.

• Drawer Slide-Out Gluer: Provides easy access for service and upkeep.

• Intuitive Touch Controls: Streamlines operation with a user-friendly interface.

• Compact Footprint: Maximizes floor space efficiency.

• Streamlined, Simple Design: Enhances reliability while reducing training requirements.

“Our customers asked for faster changeovers and less downtime, and this new Tray Former delivers. Every feature is designed to keep production moving, so operators can focus on output instead of maintenance.” said Peter Nordling, President of MFT Automation.

Designed for industries ranging from food and beverage to cannabis and pharmaceuticals, the MFT Tray Former helps manufacturers achieve greater flexibility in a marketplace that demands speed, customization, and reliability.

The updated Tray Former will be launching at PACK EXPO Las Vegas on September 29, 2025 . To learn more, stop by Booth W544, visit www.mftautomation.com or contact MFT Automation directly.

About MFT Automation

MFT Automation designs and manufactures high-performance packaging automation systems that help businesses around the world increase productivity, flexibility, and reliability. With decades of expertise, MFT Automation provides innovative solutions built to adapt to the ever-changing demands of modern manufacturing.

