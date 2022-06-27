Submit Release
Statement from Senator Mike Cierpiot Regarding the Overturning of Roe V. Wade

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R–Lee’s Summit, issued the following statement relating to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“This is a moment we have been waiting decades for,” Sen. Cierpiot said. “We’ve known all along that Roe was wrongly decided, that abortion was never in the U.S. Constitution and it was far past time for it to be overturned. It should have always been up to the states to decide this issue. Now that it has been returned to the states, I trust the people’s representatives in state legislatures will enact laws reflecting their respective state’s will. Here in Missouri, that means we will continue to stand up for and protect innocent human life.”

