Premier Offers Condolences on Passing of Former Cabinet Minister

CANADA, June 27 - Today, June 27, Premier Tim Houston expressed sadness at the passing of former cabinet minister John Leefe, who died on June 25 after a life of dedicated public service.

“When his community or his province needed him, John never failed to answer the call,” said Premier Houston. “He will be missed by many. I send my heartfelt condolences to Nancy, Philip, Sarah and all of John’s family and many friends. I hope they find comfort in their memories of a life well lived.”

Mr. Leefe began his career as a teacher, rising to the position of Assistant Director of Curriculum at the Queens District School Board. He was first elected as an MLA for Queens in 1978 and retired from provincial politics in 1999 after serving as Minister of Fisheries, Minister of the Environment, Minister of Natural Resources and as Government House Leader. In 2000, he was elected Mayor of the Region of Queens Municipality, a position he held until 2012.

Mr. Leefe was an Honorary Colonel of the West Nova Scotia Regiment and was granted the degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the University of King's College in 2002.

