Route 3074 Forest Grove Road Utility Work Begins Tuesday in Robinson Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing water line work on Route 3074 (Forest Grove Road) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, June 28 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Forest Grove Road between Elco Drive and Silver Lane weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, July 6. Crews from Jet Jack, Inc. will conduct water line replacement work. No work will occur on Monday, July 4.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jonathan Hoffman at 412-221-3435.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





