Celebrating Independence Day

June 27, 2022

Des Moines, Iowa - We all love to celebrate the 4th of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on our nation’s roads.  This American holiday also brings increased consumption of alcohol and drugs which leads to impaired driving and deadly consequences.  

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, during the 2020 July 4th holiday period (the most recent statistics available), 493 people died in motor vehicle crashes and 201 of these fatalities occurred in an alcohol-impaired crash.  According to the Iowa DOT over the holiday in 2020, 5 people lost their lives in Iowa and 4 of these were due to alcohol impairment.  

Law enforcement agencies across Iowa will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from July 2 to July 5, 2022.  In an effort to combat impaired driving, officers will be exhibiting zero tolerance for impaired drivers, along with addressing all traffic violations to keep those traveling on Iowa roadways safe. 

Always remember to make a plan before you start celebrating with alcohol.  If you or friends are going to drink, designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride service to take you home.  This will ensure you, your friends and others on the roads will all be safe and alive.  

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds you that it is NEVER okay to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs!  Remember:  If you feel different, you drive different.  

Media contact: Amanda Woods, GTSB Program Administrator, (515) 725-6127. 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

