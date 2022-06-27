Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Agg. Domestic/ Criminal DLS/ Resisting Arrest/ Warrant x3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B2002660

TROOPER: Tpr. Marcinkowski                                                                       

STATION: Royalton                 

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022, at 5:22am

LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest, Arrest on a Warrant x2

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Porter-Govea

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time Troopers responded to a residence in Tunbridge for a report of Domestic Assault. Investigation revealed that Joshua assaulted a domestic partner and left the scene before Troopers arrived. Troopers were able to locate Joshua and he fled on foot. Troopers were able to apprehend Joshua on foot and take him into custody. It was also found that Joshua had 2 active warrants for his arrest. Joshua was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 06/27/2022 at 1:00 PM to answer to the charges.

 

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/2022 at 1:00 pm

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

