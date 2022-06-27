Royalton Barracks/ Agg. Domestic/ Criminal DLS/ Resisting Arrest/ Warrant x3
CASE#: 22B2002660
TROOPER: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022, at 5:22am
LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest, Arrest on a Warrant x2
ACCUSED: Joshua Porter-Govea
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time Troopers responded to a residence in Tunbridge for a report of Domestic Assault. Investigation revealed that Joshua assaulted a domestic partner and left the scene before Troopers arrived. Troopers were able to locate Joshua and he fled on foot. Troopers were able to apprehend Joshua on foot and take him into custody. It was also found that Joshua had 2 active warrants for his arrest. Joshua was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 06/27/2022 at 1:00 PM to answer to the charges.
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/2022 at 1:00 pm
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.