Travel South USA Announces Partnership with Travefy
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA (TSUSA) and the State Tourism Offices are delighted to announce a new two-year partnership with Travefy, an award-winning itinerary builder and collaboration tool for tourism teams.
“We are thankful international travel is roaring back and recognize the challenge destinations have with limited staff and resources to fulfill worldwide requests for tourism promotional FAMs," said Liz Bittner, President & CEO, Travel South USA. "Hosting high-value tour operators and journalists from international countries is critical to the recovery of global travel. We need sales ambassadors and storytellers on our soil to experience our authentic hospitality. These priorities quickly led us to find a solution to create better efficiencies when developing and planning FAMs. Travel South USA identified Travefy as the best tool to help our partners continue to move forward."
In April, at the TSUSA Global Summit roundtable discussions facilitated by the Coraggio Group, the state tourism offices agreed to prioritize product development that helps disperse travelers across the region and focus on longer and richer experiences for the travelers. Communication highlighting the lesser-known destinations within complex itineraries was identified as the biggest challenge, especially when designing FAMs. As a solution, TSUSA has contracted more than 70 licenses for state partners and destinations on Travefy, a cloud-based system that allows for collaboration on itineraries and assists in pulling content to better organize itineraries — including hotel and attraction addresses, photos, and directions.
"Travefy is thrilled to support Travel South USA and its member organizations with our award-winning platform to help further elevate their in-destination experiences for media and influencers," said Scott Rutz, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Travefy. "While the industry continues to ramp back up following the pandemic, Travefy recognizes the incredible opportunity before tourism organizations to capture the attention of travelers. We're truly honored to partner with Travel South at this exciting moment in the industry!"
Travel South USA is set to utilize Travefy’s advanced capabilities for the upcoming International Showcase FAMs in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as the journalist FAMs following Global Summit & Media Marketplace in April 2023.
Angelica De Stefano
“We are thankful international travel is roaring back and recognize the challenge destinations have with limited staff and resources to fulfill worldwide requests for tourism promotional FAMs," said Liz Bittner, President & CEO, Travel South USA. "Hosting high-value tour operators and journalists from international countries is critical to the recovery of global travel. We need sales ambassadors and storytellers on our soil to experience our authentic hospitality. These priorities quickly led us to find a solution to create better efficiencies when developing and planning FAMs. Travel South USA identified Travefy as the best tool to help our partners continue to move forward."
In April, at the TSUSA Global Summit roundtable discussions facilitated by the Coraggio Group, the state tourism offices agreed to prioritize product development that helps disperse travelers across the region and focus on longer and richer experiences for the travelers. Communication highlighting the lesser-known destinations within complex itineraries was identified as the biggest challenge, especially when designing FAMs. As a solution, TSUSA has contracted more than 70 licenses for state partners and destinations on Travefy, a cloud-based system that allows for collaboration on itineraries and assists in pulling content to better organize itineraries — including hotel and attraction addresses, photos, and directions.
"Travefy is thrilled to support Travel South USA and its member organizations with our award-winning platform to help further elevate their in-destination experiences for media and influencers," said Scott Rutz, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Travefy. "While the industry continues to ramp back up following the pandemic, Travefy recognizes the incredible opportunity before tourism organizations to capture the attention of travelers. We're truly honored to partner with Travel South at this exciting moment in the industry!"
Travel South USA is set to utilize Travefy’s advanced capabilities for the upcoming International Showcase FAMs in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as the journalist FAMs following Global Summit & Media Marketplace in April 2023.
Angelica De Stefano
Travel South USA
angelica@travelsouthusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn