2022-06-24 13:29:21.423 Springfield C-Store Sells $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2022-06-24 13:29:21.423

A Missouri Lottery player bought a “Gold Mine” Scratchers ticket worth $50,000 at Next Stop #2, 1620 E. Sunshine St., in Springfield.

The prize was claimed at the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on June 13.

“Gold Mine” is a $3 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The game currently offers over $1.9 million in remaining unclaimed prizes, including another $50,000 top prize.

Through Aug. 23, 2022, active Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Greene County, visit MOLottery.com.