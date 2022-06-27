2022-06-27 11:16:27.067 Woman Wins $100,000 on Scratchers Ticket

2022-06-27 11:16:27.067

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket revealed a $100,000 top prize for a lucky “Fistful of $500” player. The winning ticket was purchased at Apple Market, 4300 Blue Ridge Blvd., in Kansas City.

The winner said she didn’t originally plan to purchase that particular Scratchers game, but she decided to try her luck on it.

“That one was the luck of the draw, the one I didn’t actually plan,” she recalled.

The lucky winner plans to use the winnings to invest and pay off bills.

"Fistful of $500" is a $5 game with over $12.2 million in unclaimed prizes.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

