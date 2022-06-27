Senator Brown: "We need to crack down on price gouging."
Bloomberg HT Journalist Ali Cinar interviewed Senator Sherrod Brown,Chairman of Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, regarding economic developments.WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States is in a more powerful economic position than any other major advanced economy in the world. At the same time, inflation is too high, hitting 8.6% most elevated in 40 years, and is putting a strain on working families.
"As working families face skyrocketing inflation, corporations are raising prices and making record profits. They're paying CEOs more than ever while price gouging hard-working Americans. If we want to create a worker-focused economy, we need to crack down on price gouging, fight corporate consolidation, and pass the Bipartisan Competition Bill to speed up supply chains and bring them back to America." said Senator Brown.
In the past months, the Banking Committee held a hearing on Understanding the Role of Digital Assets in Illicit Finance. Senator Brown said the cryptocurrency market's continued turmoil jeopardizes Americans' hard-earned money. He added that he had held multiple hearings on the risks that stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies pose to consumers and our economy. He will continue to work with my colleagues on empowering regulatory agencies to hold bad actors accountable and protect the financial futures of our workers and families.
Senator Brown said he is committed to maintaining an open investment environment that benefits working families in Ohio. He also indicated that for any American companies interested in exporting their products to Turkey, EXIM and other parts of the U.S. government are there to help.
Sherrod Brown is an American politician and retired educator serving as the United States senator from Ohio, a seat he has held since 2007. He is a Member of the following Senate Committees: Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry Committee, Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee, Finance Committee, Veterans Affairs Committee
Ali Cinar is the U.S, Representative of Ciner Media Group(Bloomberg HT and Haberturk TV), and he is a 2019 Ellis Island Medal of Honor Recipient. He is an accredited Journalist of the White House, U.S. Congress, State Department, and Pentagon.
