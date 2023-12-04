An Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient: Ali Cinar

Ali Cinar is a senior journalist working for Bloomberg HT and Haberturk TV based in Washington,DC Bloomberg Office.

WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- He is an accredited White House correspondent and a White House Correspondents’ Association member. He graduated from the University of New Haven, and he completed various executive certificate programs in 2004, 2005, and 2006 at Harvard Business School, MIT, and New York University. He was an Honored Guest Speaker at the American Coast Guard Military Academy twice. Cinar was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019 and was the youngest Turkish American to receive this distinction in over 30 years. He has received over 20 awards, including Community Service Award from the NYPD MT&S.He has press credentials from the White House, Pentagon, the United Nations, U.S. Congress, the U.S State Department, and the NYPD. His articles and op-eds have been published in international publications, including The Washington Post, The World Affairs, The Washington Times, The U.S News, The SAIS (John Hopkins University Publication), The Hill, and The Daily Caller. He has appeared on PBS News Hour, CNBC, FOX Business, Fox News Radio, Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Radio, BBC TV, BBC Radio, Canada TV, Al Jazeera Arabic, I24 News, Voice of America, France 24, CGTV, Sky News.He is affiliated as a member of the United Nations Correspondent Association, New York Press Club, American Press Association Association of Foreign Correspondents in the USA Society of Professional Journalists, White House Correspondent Association, and International Press Institute.He also participates in the charity works such as Save Our Nations (Helping African children whose Ebola Virus left an orphan), Fighting with Cancer, Against Women Violence, Supporting Refugee Children, and many more. Ali Cinar was a guest speaker at United Nations, Columbia University, State University of New York, City University of New York, American Coast Guard Academy, Atlantic Council, and many other well-respected institutions. Ali Cinar was honored to have been invited to participate in and judge this year’s Yale University International Policy Competition in 2020.Ali Cinar was interviewed by the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the USA. Ali Cinar said, “Journalism is best when it aims to have a lasting impact,” during his interview.He is pursuing a Ph.D. in communication at Liberty University. The communications industry is constantly growing and changing as new technologies emerge. Hence, employers need people up-to-date on the latest communication theories, methods, and strategies.