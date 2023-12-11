Success Stories of Turkish Americans
EINPresswire.com/ -- "How did they succeed in the U.S.," a book written by Ebru Eksioglu, sheds light on the lives of seventeen Turkish-born businesspeople and scientists who received their undergraduate education in Turkey and later settled in the United States to realize their dreams.
There needs to be more information on how each has achieved outstanding success in their fields. It reveals how they felt when they "sailed into the unknown" and what they struggled for on the way to success.
When asked why she thought of such a book project, Ekşioğlu answered, "It was a two-year work for me. I published the Book to introduce the successful people in this Book to the young people in Turkey; I wanted to set examples for them and help them expand their vision while they chase their dreams. The Book will continue as a series." The books were distributed to high schools and university libraries in the U.S.
The Book's name is "Amerika'da Nasıl Başardılar?" meaning "How did they succeed in the U.S."
Here is the list of Turkish-Americans who were recognized for their accomplishments in the field.
Ergün Kirlikovali,Engineer
Eric Erkan Nur ,Businessman
Hande Ozdi̇nler ,Scientist
Jay Ceyhun Karahan ,Judge
Seda Evi̇s ,Designer
Ali̇ Cinar ,Journalist
Si̇ne Aras Akten ,Medical Doctor
Erol Yorulmazoğlu, Medical Doctor
Petek Günay Balatsas ,Attorney
Ergi̇n Koçyildirim ,Medical Doctor
Şebnem Tuğçe Pala ,Businesswoman
Furkan Burak ,Medical Doctor
Nesli̇han Hidirligi̇l,Businesswoman
Mehmet Emi̇n Adi̇n , Medical Doctor
Eylül Bi̇lgi̇n,Scientist
Hati̇ce Yavuz, Physiotherapist
Mehmet Oğden,Businessman
Book Purchase:
https://www.dr.com.tr/Kitap/Amerikada-Nasil-Basardilar/Arastirma-Tarih/Politika-Arastirma/Dunya-Politika-/urunno=0001936942001
