Cybersecurity Global Launch & Infrastructure Upgrade Capacity to 2 Million Users of SekurMessenger: Stock Symbol: SWISF

Cybersecurity Global Launch & Infrastructure Upgrade Capacity to 2 Million Users of SekurMessenger: Sekur Private Data Ltd. (Stock Symbol: SWISF)

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX:SWISF)

We are excited to have completed our latest infrastructure upgrade in Switzerland” — Alain Ghiai, CEO of SWISF

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity Global Launch & Infrastructure Upgrade Capacity to 2 Million Users of SekurMessenger: Sekur Private Data Ltd.  Cybersecurity From Swiss Based, Company Owned Infrastructure. No Use of BigTech Platforms and No Data Mining of Users' Data. Presenting at Emerging Growth Online Conference. SWISF to Sponsor Exclusively All of Roman Balmakov's Episodes on EpochTV for 2022 & 2023 - Reaching Over 1.5 million Paying Members. "Chat-By-Invite" Using SMS Invites - Enables SekurMessenger Users to Chat with Non-Users Privately and Securely. Sales Started in Colombia - Latin America Expansion of Privacy and Cybersecurity Solutions. B2B Referral Platform from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud. Sales in Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021 by Over 5,600% - Increases New Subscribers by Over 1,900% in Same Period. Launch of "Sekur" Including New SekurMail Solutions for Consumers & Businesses & Government with Private Domains Hosting.SWISF is pleased announce that it has just completed an important milestone in upgrading its infrastructure for its Sekur solutions suite. The upgrade is connected to servers it has purchased and installed in Switzerland, in order to increase capacity and processing power for all its Sekur solutions: SekurSuite, SekurMail and SekurMessenger. With this infrastructure upgrade, the Company can now process billions of private and secure messages from up to 2 million users of SekurMessengers. In addition, the SekurMessenger application is now processing all messages and chat-by-invites by a factor of up to 50X faster. As the userbase increases, the Company will purchase more servers to process the demand. The new servers are state of the art and can handle the upcoming SekurVoice encrypted calls and SekurPro encrypted video conferencing solutions coming by year end 2022.Sekur is now ready to expand its services globally. In particular, SekurMessenger is now being launched in Latin and Central America, Europe and South Asia, in addition to its existing launch in the USA.About SWISFSekur Private Data Ltd. (Stock Symbol: SWISF) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. SWISF distributes a suite of Swiss hosted encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management.SWISF uses its own infrastructure, does not use BigTech platforms and does not data mine users' data, and employs proprietary technology to encrypt users' data. SWISF sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. SWISF serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. SWISF to Sponsor Exclusively All of Roman Balmakov's Episodes on EpochTV for 2022 & 2023 - Reaching Over 1.5 million Paying MembersOn June 1st SWISF announced that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to its Sekur solution, it has signed a contract with The Epoch Times to become the exclusive sponsor of Roman Balmakov's episodes on EpochTV for all of his shows every Wednesday and every Friday for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. The total amount of sponsored episodes amounts to 158 episodes starting June 29th 2022 and ending December 31 2023. These episodes are in addition to the YouTube episodes already being sponsored by the Company at a rate of 12 episodes a month on average for Roman Balmakov.The sponsored program will be Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov. Additionally, followers will benefit from a 25% discount Promo code for the first 5 years of subscription to SWISF at the time of signup. The average Facts Matter episode on EpochTV gets well over 150,000 views, with some reaching 250,000 views. SWISF Launches "Chat-By-Invite" Using SMS Invites - Enables SekurMessenger Users to Chat with Non-Users Privately and SecurelyOn May 16th SWISF announced launching its "Chat-By-Invites" feature, allowing any Sekur user to invite any non-Sekur user to chat Privately and Securely, using Sekur's Swiss-hosted proprietary platform and technology.SWISF SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invites". This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. SWISF Starts Sales in Colombia - Latin America Expansion of Privacy and Cybersecurity SolutionsOn April 20th SWISF announced it has restarted its presentation and training program for its distributor in Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Mexico. The distributor, Tasloko S.L., is a Spain based company with operations and distributors in Spain, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Mexico and Guatemala, totaling over 2,000 resellers. SWISF Signs Up with B2B Referral Platform from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro CloudOn April 11th SWISF announced it has signed with a new B2B referral platform for, SekurBusiness, its, business and government suite of secure communications, such as SekurMail and SekurMessenger. The partnership called The Pinnacle Program from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud.The Pinnacle Program from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud, brings together two robust SaaS marketplaces, providing a combined 120,000+ Marketing, Referral and Reseller partners across the network. Pinnacle is powered by PartnerStack's leading PRM platform that serves as the infrastructure to build, launch and scale channel programs that drive revenue as efficiently as possible. Designed as the fastest path to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, and an accelerant to their global distribution agreement process.Ingram Micro Cloud is a global division of Ingram Micro and employs more than 1,300 dedicated cloud specialists worldwide. PartnerStack is the only partner platform designed specifically for B2B SaaS channel teams that enables small and medium-sized businesses to build and scale affiliate, referral, and reseller partner programs quickly and sustainably.-SWISF Increases Sales in Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021 by Over 5,600% - Increases New Subscribers by Over 1,900% in Same Period-SWISF Launches Swiss Hosted "Sekur" Including New SekurMail Solutions for Consumers & Businesses with Private Domains HostingOn March 8th SWISF announced that it has completed the launch of its business services for its Sekur suite of secure communications, such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger and Sekur. Additionally, the SWISF has launched a new plan called SekurMail which is its Email only plan for consumers and businesses.All SWISF plans now come with a feature allowing purchasers to select the exact amount of licenses they want to purchase, giving full flexibility to families and businesses who desire to purchase more licenses.Additionally, businesses are now able to host their company emails on SekurMail and migrate all their existing email from their ISP to the Sekur platform seamlessly. The launch of Email only plans and business packages signals a next step in the SWISF product line roll out and the beginning of the B2B and B2B2C phase of marketing to companies of all sizes, directly and through distributors and platforms specializing in marketing to businesses only.For more information on Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF: Sekur - Privacy Has Arrived