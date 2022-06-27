Outdoor fun enjoyed at MDC’s Discover Nature Field Days in Lee’s Summit

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – For some it was a first fish to catch and hold, for others it was the thrill of gliding across a lake in a canoe responding to their paddle. Having fun while learning about nature and outdoor skills was the focus as the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosted the annual Discover Nature Field Days. The event June 21-24 was attended by 690 youths and their adult leaders from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Fishing, archery, canoeing, and nature study were among the skills they enjoyed at MDC’s James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit.

“It’s been a wonderful week,” said Kathleen Savaiano, MDC conservation educator. “The kids have been enthusiastic, and the adults have been ready.”

The June 21 activities were shortened in the afternoon due to heat. But the youths enjoyed full days the rest of the week. On June 23, they didn’t let a steady drizzle stop them. Rains cooled the outdoors on the final day June 24.

“The kids didn’t mind the drizzle,” Savaiano said. “They fished, paddled the canoes, and everything scheduled went on.”

Activities also included catching and studying grassland insects, netting small fish and aquatic insects, nature craft, archery, target pellet gun shooting.

MDC staff and volunteers from the Osage Trails Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists conducted field days. Students from kindergarten to high school ages participated along with their adult leaders. The youths were divided into three age groups, and the groups rotated between activity stations during the day.

To learn more about free upcoming MDC nature and outdoor skills programs in the Kansas City region, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHs.