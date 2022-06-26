Pelosi Statement on 7th Anniversary of Supreme Court Marriage Equality Ruling

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement to mark the seventh anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on marriage equality in Obergefell v. Hodges: “Today, amid joyful Pride celebrations in San Francisco and throughout the nation, Americans commemorate a landmark victory for equal justice under the law. By unequivocally recognizing the Constitutional right to marriage equality, the Obergefell v. Hodges decision continues to bring joy, dignity and justice to families in every corner of the country. Yet this fundamental right has come under grave threat as right-wing extremists seek to undermine legal precedent, unwind hard-fought progress and strip away basic freedoms. “In the wake of the Supreme Court’s outrageous and heart-wrenching decision overturning Roe v. Wade, radical Republicans have made clear that they are setting their sights on other protections rooted in the Constitutional right to privacy. Justice Clarence Thomas channeled this dangerous view in his concurring opinion, calling for the Court to consider overturning additional landmark rulings including Obergefell. House Democrats are committed to standing against this ruthless assault on the rights of millions of LGBTQ Americans. And as we fight to defend marriage equality, we remain committed to advancing justice in every part of American life – from employment and education to housing and health care. With our twice-passed Equality Act, the Democratic House has proudly voted to extend the full protections of the Civil Rights Act to LGBTQ Americans and root out hateful discrimination wherever it appears. “As lead plaintiff Jim Obergefell told the crowd gathered outside the Supreme Court seven years ago, the Obergefell ruling affirmed ‘what millions across this country already know to be true in our hearts – our love is equal.’ Whatever vicious legal attacks right-wing forces may attempt next, they can not suppress that basic truth. Drawing inspiration from the triumphs of our past and urgency from the challenges of today, let us continue our righteous fight to secure equality for everyone, everywhere.” # # #