SelectHub Announces 2022 Awards for Best Project Management Software Based on Analyst Evaluations & User Reviews

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a software selection and research firm, announced its “Best Of” Awards in the project management software category for 2022. The awards are part of the company's one-of-a-kind industry awards program based on an in-depth analysis by SelectHub’s software analysts, who aim to acknowledge the best solutions among the hundreds of offerings.

Marcus Flemming, Head of Marketing at SelectHub, said “SelectHub’s ‘Best Of’ awards recognize the top project management software on the market in 2022. Using our refined 400+ point analysis, we hope to provide end users with a true and accurate perspective of where to find excellence in the areas that matter most to their individual needs.”

The SelectHub Awards for Project Management were awarded exclusively on merit, using criteria such as user reviews, data from prior selection projects performed on SelectHub's acclaimed technology selection management platform, and comprehensive evaluations from their internal team of research analysts.

As part of the user-centric selection process, the company evaluated 58 vendors across 11 categories with top awards given for SelectHub’s Research Analysts’ Picks, User Favorites and to best-in-class winners spanning specific capabilities including Project Planning & Scheduling, Project Tracking, Team Collaboration, Time Tracking & Management, Customizations, Dashboard and Reporting, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Features, and Integrations & Extensibility.

“As part of our process, we declared winners using our proprietary analyst ratings which are based on an in-depth techno-functional analysis of 400+ data points applicable to project management software solutions. These KPIs come directly from criteria utilized by real-world users working within our technology selection management platform,” said Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Research at SelectHub.

Asana, Easy Projects, Jira, Monday, Smartsheet, Teamwork, Wrike and Zoho Projects emerged as winners in the Analysts’ Pick bracket with ClickUp leading the pack.

The User Favorite category had several winners, including ClickUp, Teamwave, Hive, Avaza, Airtable, Aha!, MeisterTask, Knowify, Team Gantt, FunctionFox, Toggl, Zoho Sprints, Backlog, Freedcamp, Paymo, BigTime, ZenKit, Mosaic and Monday.

Monday, Zoho Projects, Teamwork, ClickUp and Wrike bagged awards for Customizations.

For Dashboard and Reporting functions, Liquid Planner, ClickUp, Zoho Projects, Microsoft Projects and Wrike emerged as the winners.

Mobile Capabilities awards went to Asana, ClickUp, Monday, and Smartsheet, while ClickUp, Jira, Smartsheet, Teamwork and Wrike received Platform Features awards.

For Project Planning and Scheduling functions, ClickUp, Wrike, Teamwork, Jira and Monday topped the list, while Easy Projects, Microsoft Projects, Monday, Jira and Teamwork won the Project Tracking awards.

The Team Collaboration bracket saw Teamwork, ClickUp, Asana, Zoho Projects and Proofhub as winners. At the same time, Teamwork, Easy Projects, Zoho Projects, Liquid Planner and Microsoft Projects bagged awards for best-in-class Time Tracking & Management features. Finally, Zoho Projects, ClickUp, Teamwork, Wrike and Asana won for Integrations & Extensibility.



About SelectHub

SelectHub’s proprietary software selection platform, research data, delivery methodology and expertise make selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative and bias-free. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to requirements compilation to vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated through thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub optimizes the selection process to enable informed, accurate purchasing decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.