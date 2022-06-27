BooXkeeping Launches a New Franchise Location in Orlando
New BooXkeeping franchise is opening in Orlando, Florida. BooXkeeping is bookkeeping redefined!ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BooXkeeping Franchise is pleased to announce the launching of a new franchise location in Orlando, Florida. The new franchise will be run by Johanna Calderon and is set to start operations in September. The new franchise will bring affordable bookkeeping services closer to the business community in Orlando, FL.
BooXkeeping bridges the gap between small businesses and their CPAs, allowing business owners to save time, money, and stress.” said Max Emma, BooXkeeping Franchise, Inc. CEO. “We are excited to bring the BooXkeeping brand to Orlando as we continue to expand across the U.S.”
The new location will serve small businesses in the Orlando area community. The goal is to improve service delivery to the Orlando business community by having a physical presence within the area. The new Bookkeeping Franchise will adhere to the BooXkeeping business model which has made it the leading bookkeeping franchise opportunity available in the U.S. BooXkeeping is a nationwide provider of affordable outsourced bookkeeping services to small and medium-sized businesses.
Adding the Orlando location is a strategic move that will allow the company to have a physical presence where local business owners can leverage the services of a national brand, but still, work with a bookkeeper they know and trust.
“We strongly believe in fielding teams with complementary skills that utilize an iterative approach to offering world-class bookkeeping services,” says CEO Max Emma, “and we always seek to learn from our customers, the technology community, and our franchisees. Adding another location here will help BooXkeeping to magnify its efforts.”
About BooXkeeping
BooXkeeping is a franchise opportunity available in 36 states. BooXkeeping is a modern bookkeeping solution that’s redefining the bookkeeping industry with a focus on medium-sized and small businesses. BooXkeeping simplifies the process of recording financial transactions saving businesses time so they can focus on their goals. BooXkeeping franchisees are dedicated to ensuring local customers have a clear view of their finances with little to no additional effort. We pride ourselves on being one of the most affordable and reliable service providers in the bookkeeping industry. Our franchise owners take advantage of our proven system to help businesses save on their bookkeeping costs and make a difference by adding real value to their bottom line.
