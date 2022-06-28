Envetec Partners with My Green Lab as a "Breakthrough Level" Sponsor
Leveraging innovative climate-friendly technology is fast becoming a priority in helping laboratories tackle waste, plastic use, energy, and water consumption.”BALLINA, CO. TIPPERARY, IRELAND, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited ("Envetec"), the world's first and only cleantech company with a validated technology dedicated to treating and eradicating biohazardous laboratory waste and material, today announced its “Breakthrough Level” sponsorship with My Green Lab - the leading non-profit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research.
"COP26 left us with a climate-to-do-list across all sectors, including My Green Lab showcasing that the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry alone has a significant and growing carbon footprint," said Malcolm Bell, Chairman and CEO of Envetec. “Leveraging innovative climate-friendly technology is fast becoming a priority in helping laboratories tackle waste, plastic use, energy, and water consumption. We are delighted to partner with My Green Lab, supporting their efforts to build a global culture of sustainability across all areas of science."
Underscored by Envetec's mission of "creating clean change" through its pioneering clean technology GENERATIONS, the company chose to sponsor My Green Lab for its comprehensive approach to environmental sustainability and the need for widespread action to reduce laboratory waste.
"My Green Lab mobilizes the scientific community to rethink and evaluate more sustainable alternatives through innovation, data and environmentally-focused programs," said James Connelly, My Green Lab CEO. "Sustainability requires a collective effort across the industry and we are excited to work alongside companies such as Envetec that are innovating around one of the most challenging issues in science which is plastic waste, to change the paradigm and dramatically reduce the footprint of scientific research."
My Green Lab was formed in 2013 to lead and unify scientists, vendors, designers, energy providers, and others in a shared drive to improve scientific research's social and environmental responsibility. My Green Lab's mission is to build a culture of sustainability in science to transform the industry into a global leader in environmental sustainability. Through education, community engagement, and market-leading certification tools, My Green Lab inspires the scientific community to integrate sustainability into everything they do.
ABOUT ENVETEC GENERATIONS™[1]
GENERATIONS breakthrough technology safely treats biohazardous waste and materials including plastics, glass, PPE, sharps containers, and other general laboratory consumables on-site.
The patented GENERATIONS technology simultaneously shreds and disinfects infectious waste and materials directly at the source which can then be recycled. GENERATIONS, which is non-thermal and utilizes a proprietary biodegradable chemical, converts biohazardous waste into a confetti-like material that is entirely safe to handle and transport for recycling. GENERATIONS is designed to help laboratories begin phasing out today’s unsustainable activities, including incineration, autoclaving, landfill, and the public health risk associated with the transportation of biohazardous waste.
ABOUT ENVETEC SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES
Envetec’s vision is to create clean change with the world’s first validated clean technology for the treatment and sustainable repurposing of biohazardous laboratory waste materials at source, significantly reducing dependency on landfill, incineration, road haul and autoclaving. The commercial launch of the Envetec GENERATIONS technology follows significant investment spanning 10 years of research and development. Laboratories currently have no choice but to generate biohazardous waste [2]. Our mission is to transform those choices by enabling laboratories to move towards zero waste.
