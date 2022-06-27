Attorney General Paxton joined a comment letter led by Ohio, addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to investigate the barrage of threats and attacks made against pro-life judges and pro-life organizations. In a pointed letter, Texas along with 18 other states, urged Garland to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against anti-abortion organizations, calling the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of his oath of office.

Since the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the attorneys general write, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.”

“It is the federal government’s job to protect the American people against violent acts, threats, and persecution,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This should not change if those citizens are conservative, pro-life, or align with a political party this administration opposes.”

To read the letter click here.