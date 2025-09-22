Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Demands Uni­ver­si­ties Pro­tect Free Speech and Not Use the Assas­si­na­tion of Char­lie Kirk to Dis­crim­i­nate Against Con­ser­v­a­tive Speakers

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition in sending a letter to university administrations across the nation, demanding that they uphold the First Amendment and not add unreasonable policies to suppress conservative speech. 

This letter comes in the wake of the tragic assassination of national hero Charlie Kirk and responds to troubling reports that some university officials are using the murder as a pretext to chill conservative voices under the guise of heightened security. If facility-use and security-fee policies are imposed because of the speaker’s political viewpoint rather than in a neutral and consistent manner, that is unlawful discrimination.

“Any twisted radical attempting to weaponize the tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s assassination to silence the conservative movement will be exposed, stopped, and held accountable,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The patriotic voices of the young people in the conservative movement are louder and stronger than ever, and I will not allow any school to quiet them.” 

Attorney General Paxton has asked schools to confirm that facility-use and security-fee policies are viewpoint-neutral. The Iowa-led letter also comes as a warning to campus administrations that the Office of the Attorney General will be closely monitoring their policies and actions and stands ready to defend the First Amendment rights of all Texans on college campuses.

