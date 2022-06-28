We Level Up treatment center Promotes Jannina Sanchez as the new Recovery and Wellness Program Director

We Level Up Welcomes Jannina Sanchez as new Recovery and Wellness Program Director

Expertise has verified We Level Up as a Premier Addiction Treatment Center

A+ Rated We Level Up Treatment Center Rehab Facilities

Behavioral health centers specialize in delivering state-of-the-art substance abuse treatment using science-based recovery programs. This is done by stabilizing the patient and continuing treatment of co-occurring mental health problems.

Thank you, Nina! You are an amazing example of WeLevelUp dedication, hard work, and perseverance, and we support you in your achievements and continued success! We couldn’t be more proud!”
— Jennifer Pauly, VP of Operations, We Level Up Treatment Centers
LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the promotion of Jannina Sanchez to the position of Recovery and Wellness Program Director

Jannina Sanchez is the Recovery and Wellness Program Director for We Level Up facilities. Before stepping into this role, Jannina’s belief has been that her mission in life is to positively impact those who come across her path and help create a better world. As the originator of our Recovery Coach Program, she has initiated a way, for not only herself, but those within her department to do the same, by passing a message of hope to those struggling with substance use and co-occurring disorders, so that they may come to know what she calls a “freedom from self”.

The recovery Coach Department is a positive reinforcement to provide our clients with a better understanding of the disease of addiction/alcoholism, an introduction to the twelve steps of recovery, as well as personal growth & development to increase a healthier lifestyle of recovery. We Level Up Recovery Coaches offer consistent motivational support, with an approach that encourages self-love, self-awareness, and a positive mindset to help ease anxiety, fear, and doubt during and after treatment. Recovery Coaches provide our clients with lifelong tools, creating a foundation to secure a strong, stable, and healthy recovery program so that our clients may utilize this in their daily lives.

"Thank you, Nina! You are an amazing example of WeLevelUp dedication, hard work, and perseverance, and we support you in your achievements and continued success! We couldn’t be more proud!" said Jennifer Pauly, Vice President of Operation, We Level Up Treatment centers.

We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, connect with one of our adviors.

We Level Up treatment center network locations include:

1. We Level Up New Jersey behavioral health center
2. We Level Up Florida behavioral health center
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale depression center
4. We Level Up Tamarac depression center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton detox center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center

We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:

7. We Level Up Washington behavioral health center

We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.

We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.

Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
We Level Up
1701 Green Rd, Suite C
Deerfield Beach, Florida, 33064
United States
+1 954-475-6031
About We Level Up Treatment Centers

We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes—combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider.

FL Rehab Center

