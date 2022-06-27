One Injured in Berlin UTV Crash

CONTACT:

June 27, 2022

Berlin, NH – On the afternoon of Saturday, June 25, 2022, a Massachusetts woman sustained serious injuries as a result of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover in Jericho Mountain State Park.

At approximately 4:48 p.m., local authorities were notified of the crash which had occurred on the Brook Road Trail. Personnel from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, Berlin Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the scene. Using four wheel drive vehicles, responders located the crash scene approximately 2.7 miles up the trail from Jericho Lake Road. At the scene, a 20-year-old woman from North Billerica, MA, who had been a passenger in the involved UTV, was found to have sustained a significant arm injury. This individual was provided first aid by Berlin EMS and subsequently transported out of the woods by the Berlin Fire Department. Once roadside, she was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Berlin Police personnel transported the operator and another passenger, both uninjured, from the scene. Responders were also assisted at the scene by staff from Northeast ATV Rentals who owned the involved machine.

As a result of the crash investigation, the operator, 21-year-old Andrew Collins of Billerica, MA, was cited for dangerous operation of an OHRV. All three occupants of the UTV were found to be wearing helmets, which helped lessen the number of injuries sustained during the rollover.