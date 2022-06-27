06-27-2022 Million Dollar Ticket Sold in Grafton

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Circle K #4012 on Beech Street in Grafton, W.Va.

The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-588-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 6, 12, 20, 27, 32, and the Power Ball was 4. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now has draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.