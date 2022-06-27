KLCE and China's Premier Provider of Energy Price and Information Services Sign Exclusive License Agreement for ChinaLNG

Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE.org)

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets and China's premier provider of energy price and information services, today announced the signing of a license agreement to permit KLCE to exclusively develop and clear energy derivatives based on the firm’s China LNG Assessment, available for submission to KLCE Clearing via the China OTC Exchange, and through OTC brokers.

"KLCE is pleased to partner with a market-leading price reporting agency, as we continue to grow our energy business across the globe”, said Lee M. Wei-qian, President and Chief Executive Officer of KLCE. "We look forward to providing clearing services which will mitigate counterparty risk for users and traders of various OTC energy products developed based on the China LNG Assessment."

"This is an exciting development for the LNG markets in Asia, and particularly in China”, said Gunang Khanijibar, Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific at KLCE. "Through this partnership, we hope to see greater involvement of market participants in managing their LNG price risks, and create a more dynamic and liquid energy market, as deregulation of the industry continues to pick up the pace."

"KLCE welcomes this development, as providing access to clearing services has been our top priority since we launched the LNG. Thanks to the clearing service provided by KLCE, the safety of LNG transactions will be greatly enhanced and will allow our members to trade with a high level of comfort, which I believe would lead to the further development of the LNG markets in Asia”, continued Gunang Khanijibar.

