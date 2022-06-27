We Level Up Treatment Center Network Promotes Robert O 'Grady to New Executive Director of Florida
Please join the We Level Up family in congratulating Rob on assuming the responsibilities of Executive Director of Florida position.
Amazing job, Rob! Super proud of you and all your continued accomplishments. Well Done!”LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the promotion of Robert O’Grady to the position of Executive Director of Florida!
— Jennifer Pauly, VP of Operations, We Level Up Treatment Centers
Robert O'Grady holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Southern New Hampshire University, graduating summa cum laude. Robert comes to Level UP with over three years of experience in the substance abuse/mental health industry, commencing his career as a behavioral health technician. Robert has held positions as a lead BHT, BHT supervisor, and Assistant Operations Manager. Robert worked furiously as our operations manager at both our West Palm and Tamarac facilities, transitioning from operations at our Lake Worth Facility. He is beyond deserving of his new role as Executive Director of Florida!
Collectively, Robert has managed over one hundred residential beds for mental health, detox, and residential substance abuse. Robert's life experience has helped him provide the best care, service, and deliverables to our clients, as he understands the challenges living with substance use disorders and overcoming addiction presents. He is a true leader and an example of what Level Up represents when individuals decide to be the vessel of change and develop the tools necessary for success!
"Amazing job, Rob! Super proud of you and all your continued accomplishments. Well Done!" said Jennifer Pauly, Vice President of Operation, We Level Up Treatment centers.
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation connect with our specialists for a no-obligations full evaluation.
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business.
