Nationally Recognized We Level Up Treatment Center Network Launches New California September 2022 Coaching Event
California September 2022 Event
— Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO We Level Up Personal rehab centers network
Limited seating available.
What: We Level Up & CA Billing Development Event
Where: Newport Beach Marriott Bayview
Address: 500 Bayview Circle, Newport Beach, CA 92660
When: Coming Soon, September 24-25, 2022
Saturday – 10:30 am to 6 pm
Sunday – 10:30 am to 6 pm
Sponsored by: CAbillingllc.com
CA Billing’s mission is to secure optimal reimbursement for our clients while making their work easier at every turn. We do this by simplifying the entire revenue cycle beginning with verification of benefits all the way through to appeals so that you can focus on what’s important: providing care to those in need. Save Time With Third-Party Behavioral Health Billing (cabillingllc.com).
Successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Ryan Zofay, has dedicated his life to improving the lives of those around him through personal development strategies, using techniques learned through his success and failures. Countless people have benefitted from his motivational speeches and profound teachings.
As the founder of the We Level Up Coaching Center, he continues to encourage and help people recover from addictions and overcome challenges in their lives by teaching them how to take control of their destinies. The breakout event will take place over the weekend of September 24 through September 25, 2022. This event is designed for individuals who have a genuine desire to improve their lives, their circumstances, and themselves.
Zofay has created a coaching platform that implements personal development principles, the power of healing through vulnerability, and making change possible for every person, from every walk of life. He also stresses the importance of noble ideals, such as service and personal growth.
The event will offer individuals valuable knowledge while helping them discover ways to break through the barriers that have been preventing them from realizing their true potential. People who have been struggling to set or accomplish their goals in life will greatly benefit from Zofay’s teachings as he gives individuals the motivational boost and tools they need to succeed.
Residents of South California and beyond look forward to the upcoming event as it gives them a chance to learn how to recover and conquer their goals.
About Ryan Zofay:
Ryan Zofay is the founder of We Level Up Development Series, an organization that has become a beacon of hope for people suffering from mental health issues and/or addiction. As a life coach, Zofay focuses on helping others embrace their breakdowns while gaining clarity and discovering creative ways to transform these challenges into breakthroughs. Zofay’s ability to reach people and inspire them helped make We Level Up the success it is today.
Zofay, who struggled for years with his own addictions states, “I realized that if we as individuals don’t level up, we get left behind. Our purpose is always bigger than our fears. Once we learn what those are, we can truly reach a breakthrough. Helping others find their purpose through sobriety and personal development is our ultimate goal.”
Ryan Zofay Coaching Center
(561) 559-5730
301 E Yamato Rd, Suite 1130
Boca Raton, FL 33431
To register for the We Level Up weekend breakout event visit
https://welevelup.com/coaching/the-level-up-event-by-ryan-zofay/
or call (844) 609-0536.
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, call us.
We Level Up treatment center network locations include:
1. We Level Up New Jersey behavioral health center
2. We Level Up Florida behavioral health center
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale behavioral health center
4. We Level Up Tamarac rehab center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton alcohol rehab center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:
7. We Level Up Washington behavioral health center
About We Level Up Treatment Centers
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.

Join the We Level Up Treatment Center Network Events & Learn to Overcome Life/Work/Family Obstcles & Challenges