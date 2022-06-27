Nicci Eloise – “I See Dead People”

Nicci Eloise Celebrity Psychic Jessika Power MAFS Hollywood Sensation Anna Kulinova

Australian Police reach out to 'Psychic Medium' Nicci Eloise to help solve cold cases.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For mother of two Nicci Eloise , a recent near-death experience heightened all her Clair Senses and for a Psychic Medium to have all of these is indeed rare and has now peaked interest with Police looking for assistance with reopened cold cases.

Eloise recently provided crucial information to Police resulting in fresh evidence used to help close ‘Cold Case Murders’ and she looks forward to helping police in the future knowing she has connected with the deceased victims. Eloise has helped in missing person cases and told police of never released evidence the events of cold cases. Eloise predicted the Adelaide Hills bush fire in 2021 and who started it months before it happened.

“I’m known for naming those who have passed over to the other side as I connect to the spirit plane, I will always name those passed over or family members in the living as I connect. I have all Claire senses which is very rare allowing me to connect and fine tune details within my sessions.", said Eloise.

Now living on the coastal beaches of Adelaide Nicci spends her days roller-skating, Meditating and soaking up the sun as she regains her energy for her next reading as each reading affects her emotionally and physically explaining she can feel how a person passed over and feel the pain that caused the death.

Eloise has a plethora of loyal fans recently connecting with Australian Film Actor Ellie Gonsalves, Eloise connected with her and her deceased father. Gonsalves was absolutely blown away by Eloise’s ability to describe what items she had of her fathers and certain memories that would be significant to her. “I’m so mind blown and if anybody is looking for an experience, she’s going to change your life, this was just an amazing experience”, said Gonsalves.

Jessika Power who rose to fame on the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia (MAFS) Power also appeared on Big Brother VIP and is currently starring on Celebs Go Dating. Power connected with her deceased ex-boyfriend and deceased family members through Eloise who was even able to locate how and where they died as well as knowing personal possessions that Power had of her ex-boyfriend and kept. “It was just crazy the things she knew, it just shocked me …. how do you know ages dates and even in detail what happened and even our favourite song when I used to play him music. I was so emotional after the reading. She could describe even his funeral and the week that he was in an induced coma little bits and pieces you can’t get online”, Said Power.

Bulgarian Fashionista, Hollywood actress and Victoria’s Secret model Anna Kulinova speaks highly of Eloise as a gifted medium and reader. “I just had a reading with the most amazing psychic Nicci. She came up with all the names in my life I was shocked but most of all she knew my dad who had passed”, said Kulinova.

Eloise describes herself as just a messenger explaining that when she discovered she possessed all ‘Clair’ senses it made her realise she has an incredibly gift as a psychic and medium. “I can hear them so clearly. They give me their name or their wife or husbands name as they come through. They show me how they passed, and I always receive their date of passing or birthday as they come through. I still struggle to this day to comprehend that I communicate with the spirit world. It’s a miracle that I can bring peace, clarity and closure to someone who is grieving just by connecting and listening to their passed over loved ones. As they step into the earth side to communicate with me, I will feel the emotion that they felt upon passing. I have done thousands of readings and I am in the process of having my book based on my experiences published soon ", smiled Eloise.