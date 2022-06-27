Financial Expertise and Resources are Just What the Doctor Ordered
Dr. Christopher Romig is CEO of ARK Integrative Medicine and Therapeutics
ARK clinics focus on ketamine treatments with a customized approach to total body wellness of the individual.
Fellowship-trained Anesthesiologist Having Impact with Ketamine Therapy
Dr. Romig, CEO of Irvine, California-based ARK Integrative Medicine and Therapeutics, takes a holistic approach to treating patients, incorporating ketamine therapy with an overall wellness plan that often includes natural supplements and a focus on diet and nutrition, exercise, and acupuncture. Individuals that were resistant to more traditional treatment regimens are seeing up to 75% improvement in baseline scoring after a series of infusions.
With expansion opportunities in Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C., and eyeing Europe’s untapped potential, Dr. Romig turned to TAP Financial Partners for growth capital and the business expertise he needed. “TAP provided the financial infusion my business needed and has the in-house professionals and industry contacts to move plans forward. I’m now on track to open the Florida clinics and get a foothold in London in the time to come.”
Dr. Romig tailors his therapy to the specific needs of his patients, with up to six infusions of ketamine-based medication given in a two-week period and additional boosters sometimes required. Individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, bi-polar disorder, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, alcohol and drug addiction have all been helped at ARK’s Irvine clinic.
“Dr. Romig has significant medical experience, utilizes research-based technology, and cutting-edge protocols to assist those who have been failed by ‘traditional’ medicine,” said Al Razavi, a managing partner at TAP. “Where we can make a similar difference for him is with the financing and business pieces of his company. We believe in what Chris is accomplishing and are excited to partner with him to maximize impact.”
Dr. Romig hopes to have as many as 25 infusion clinics in the U.S. and abroad within a few years. “Our goal is to help as many people feel happy and normal as possible, resetting their lives to better days and times.
They should know help is available even in what seems like the most desperate of situations.”
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
