City of Glass Hosts Tom Holdman’s Seven Pillars of Humanity Stained Glass Masterwork
The Seven Pillars of Humanity. Created by Tom Holdman of Holdman Studios. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.
Artist Tom Holdman enlightens a group about The Seven Pillars of Humanity. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.
The Seven Pillars of Humanity in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda. Created by Tom Holdman of Holdman Studios. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.
Toledo Confluence Conference celebrates glass art
The Seven Pillars of Humanity—an intricate and detailed work of stained glass—will be on display during the conference at Fifth Third Center at One SeaGate, One SeaGate, Toledo, Ohio:
• Monday, June 27, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Artist Presentation of display)
• Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 9 am - 7 pm
• Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 9 am - 7 pm
• Thursday, June 30, 2022, 9 am - 7 pm
Artists Tom and Gayle Holdman will speak at the conference Monday, June 27, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm about the vision of humanity depicted in the Seven Pillars of Humanity and how the work came together. They will also be encouraging other artists, historians, and experts to join them in the creation of a new grand piece of art called the Sphere of Light.
“The seven pillar windows are a wonderful presentation to some of the greatest stained glass art imaginable,” said artist and creator Tom Holdman, and founding board member of the Roots of Humanity Foundation. “More importantly, they depict the characteristics found in the best of humanity throughout the world. The pillars inspire and uplift as people see the tenets of these characteristics through different scenes from the history of the world. The pillars are inspiring, but also full of fun and educational origins of discovery such as an actual piece of the moon found in the Knowledge pillar window.”
The pillars are original pieces of art glass created as a thesis for the Sphere of Light, which is a momentous artistic project to be created and placed in Lehi, Utah. It will be home to the largest stained glass art creation in the world and will serve as a place of personal inspiration, reflection, healing, and growth, with a purpose to educate, unite, and connect individuals by expressing all the commonalities of humanity.
Artist Tom Holdman is the visionary behind the Seven Pillars of Humanity and oversaw a talented team in its creation, including:
• Cameron Oscarson, Head Artist
• Dallin Orr, Lead Designer
• Nick Lawyer, Lead Artist
• Tervor Peterson, Lead over Research and Conceptual Art
“Our on-going desire is to educate and move people through stained glass art,” said Holdman. “We are encouraging people throughout the world to love and appreciate the greatest characteristics of humanity through art. Additionally, we are encouraging artists, scholars, and historians to join us in creating the Sphere of Light. It is only through togetherness, common faith, and human values from all parts of the world that we can truly create a work of humanity this significant.”
Each of the seven panels are 3.5 feet wide by 7 feet tall. Each panel has landscapes of one of the seven continents. For example, the Faith panel has scenes from Asia and North America. In the upper left is an ensō, the Japanese word for circle. In Japanese calligraphy, the ensō is made with a single brushstroke. A disciplined practice of spiritual expression, it embraces creating in the moment and is seen often in Zen Buddhism. Within the ensō is Brahma, the four-headed Hindu god of creation. Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam,” speaks to the Biblical origins of man and woman next to the scientific postulation of creation, the Big Bang Theory. (Virtual Tour)
Confluence is the first joint conference of the Stained Glass Association of America (SGAA) and the Society of American Mosaic Artists (SAMA). The conference is held in Toledo – the City of Glass.
The Conference coincides with The International Year of Glass. For most of the world, the role of glass goes unnoticed, and yet, glass continually enriches our lives. The United Nations International Year of Glass highlights the scientific, economic, artistic, and cultural roles of glass, and supports glass technologies, sustainability, a green world, and enriches peoples’ lives. The Roots of Humanity Foundation, along with the rest of the world, celebrates glass, and especially the beauty and awe of stained glass art.
About the Roots of Humanity
The Roots of Humanity Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation works through art and education to foster esteem, connection, and creativity within individuals while unifying and inspiring communities. The Foundation raises funds to create stained glass art projects around the world. It is currently focused on creating the Sphere of Light project in Lehi, a momentous experience of stained glass structure and art. More about the Sphere of Light project. Rootsofhumanity.org
Pieces Of Humanity - Tom Holdman | Full Documentary