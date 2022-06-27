City of Glass Hosts Tom Holdman’s Seven Pillars of Humanity Stained Glass Masterwork

The Seven Pillars of Humanity. Created by Tom Holdman of Holdman Studios. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.

Artist Tom Holdman enlightens a group about The Seven Pillars of Humanity. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.

The Seven Pillars of Humanity in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda. Created by Tom Holdman of Holdman Studios. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.