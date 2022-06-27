Former Vodafone Commercial Lead, Nicky Hickman, joins cheqd as advisor
LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicky Hickman joins cheqd as advisor – the market-leading solution enabling individuals and organisations to take control of their data. Hickman is an innovation and identity specialist with more than 20 years of international experience in research, design and delivery of large-scale Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) projects for the likes of Vodafone, O2, GSMA, Barclays, Sky and Verizon.
Fraser Edwards, CEO and co-founder of cheqd, says: "With digital identity and self-sovereign identity (SSI), in particular, going mainstream, we are seeing an increasing demand from large corporate brands to build effective and secure identity solutions. We are excited to have Nicky on board as she brings an impressive wealth of experience working with large-scale commercial, consumer-facing identity and personal data projects. Nicky is a rare person in an industry as tribal as SSI. She has unique expertise and an understanding of both SSI ecosystems and the corporate world that positions her perfectly as an advisor for cheqd.”
As a passionate advocate of inclusion, transparency and digital democratisation, Hickman argued in 2014 that “new data currencies will emerge, and people will have to be paid for their identity”. She expands on her earlier remark: “In 2020, I spent some time working with others in the community to understand how best to achieve a “network of networks”' for SSI. During that analysis, it became clear that at least one network needed to be tokenised. Now cheqd is here, and verifier pays holder is possible so it’s exciting to be part of the community that is right on the bleeding edge of digital identity development.”
Together with Head of Partnerships, Tobias Halloran, Hickman will be closely working with cheqd partners to understand and test the applications and business models to serve the large corporate markets.
The newly-appointed advisor is also interested in value exchange that considers different types of capital, such as social or environmental capital. This is because much of Hickman’s work over the last five years has focused on inclusion and impact against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). She says, “many new business models are emerging in the world of impact investment and ESG (Environmental Social and Governance), which I think the cheqd community can take advantage of.”
For further information or interview opportunities with Nicky Hickman or Fraser Edwards, please contact marketing@cheqd.io.
About cheqd
cheqd is a market-leading technology company enabling individuals and organisations to take full control of their data. It provides payment rails, customisable commercial models and governance structures for trusted data, including self-sovereign identity (SSI). Based on blockchain technology, cheqd is built upon a public permissionless network with a dedicated token - $CHEQ.
Founded in 2021 by CEO Fraser Edwards and CTO Ankur Banerjee, cheqd is a driver for innovation backed by Outlier Ventures, Evernym, Cosmos' Ignite and private investors, receiving a total raise of just over £2.4 million in its seed investment round.
cheqd.io
For enquiries, please contact:
Alexandra Santos, Account Director
cheqd@yellowjerseypr.com
Lily Smart
