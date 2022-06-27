Submit Release
Salvation Army Community Center To Host College And Career Institute For High School Students In Palm Beach County

North West Community Center - West Palm Beach

High School Graduates Honored

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County helps high school students prepare for post-secondary education by hosting College and Career Institute

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach State College, and the TRiO Educational Opportunity Centers are collaborating to host a College and Career Institute for high school students in Palm Beach County. This free interactive event will feature scholarship essay writing workshops, guest speakers, college applications, mock interviews, career research, and professional head shots.

The College and Career Institute will be hosted by The Salvation Army’s Northwest Community Center, located at 600 N. Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.. High school juniors and seniors who desire a post-secondary education are invited to attend.

For more information, please call The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, (561) 686-3530 or visit the organization’s Website: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

________________________

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.

