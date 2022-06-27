NEW TV SHOW LAUNCHES HUNT FOR GUESTS
I describe the show as being like a secret love child of Jonathan Ross and the Big Breakfast, who grew up hanging out with Jools Holland and Ellen DeGeneres. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”ANGLESEY, WALES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new chat show has launched a hunt for guests with interesting and inspiring stories to tell.
Dauntless TV is getting ready to start filming ‘It’s Luana’ next month in Stoke-on-Trent. The show will be hosted by the founder of Dauntless PR Luana Ribeira, an actress turned PR guru.
‘It’s Luana’ will be a lively lifestyle show featuring interviews with inspiring guests alongside fun comedy sketches and other entertainment. The first season of the show is set to launch in September and it will be streamed on the ROKU network, an online service with more than 61 million users.
Host Luana, who comes from Anglesey, said: “Creating my own television show has been a dream of mine for a long time. Through my PR business, I am used to helping people share their messages to a global audience but I am thrilled to be taking on the role of interviewer and hearing their amazing stories first-hand.
“We’re now putting the finishing touches on our plans for the show and we’re keen to hear from anyone with something powerful to say, whether it is inspiring, important or simply entertaining.”
The first series will initially be made up of five episodes with further programmes already in the pipeline.
Luana added: “I describe the show as being like a secret love child of Jonathan Ross and the Big Breakfast, who grew up hanging out with Jools Holland and Ellen DeGeneres. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch and hopefully even more amazing to appear on.”
Guests wanting to apply for a spot can visit https://dauntlesspr.com/dauntless-tv/
