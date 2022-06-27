Biomass Electricity Market Growth Is Promoted By The Increasing Investments In Renewable Power Generation

Biomass Electricity Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Biomass Electricity Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the biomass electricity market during the forecast period. According to the biomass electricity market analysis, a large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries. For instance, according to the World Energy Investment Report, 2021 by International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy for new power generation capacity is estimated to attract 70% global energy investment in 2021, with most of the investment flowing towards power and end-use sectors, shifting out of traditional fossil fuel production. Also, the Government of India has set a target of installing of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2022 through thermal, hydro, nuclear, wind and bio-mass power projects. The increasing investments in renewable power generation is expected to drive the biomass electricity industry growth in the forecast period.

The biomass electricity market size is expected to grow from $33.11 billion in 2020 to $50.26 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.7%. The biomass electricity market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 and reach $73.33 billion in 2030.

Read more on the Global Biomass Electricity Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomass-electricity-global-market

Companies are focusing on utilizing bioenergy with carbon capture for improving decarbonization which is shaping the biomass electricity market outlook. Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is the process of capturing and permanently storing carbon dioxide (CO2) from biomass (organic matter) energy generation. BECCS uses a post-combustion carbon capture process, where solvents isolate CO2 from the flue gases produced when the biomass is combusted. The captured CO2 is pressurized and turned into a liquid-like substance so it can then be transported by pipeline.

Major players covered in the global biomass electricity industry are Drax Group, EPH, Engie, EDF, Iberdrola.

TBRC’s biomass electricity market report is segmented by feedstock into solid biomass, biogas, municipal solid waste, liquid biomass, by end-user into household, industrial, government, others, by technology into anaerobic digestion, combustion, co-firing, gasification, landfill gas.

Biomass Electricity Market 2022 - By Feedstock (Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass), By End-User (Household, Industrial, Government), By Technology (Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, Landfill Gas), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biomass electricity global market overview, forecast biomass electricity global market size and growth for the whole market, biomass electricity market segments, geographies, biomass electricity market trends, biomass electricity market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Biomass Electricity Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5547&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Biomass Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2020 - By Feedstock (Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass), By End-User (Households, Industrial sector, Government Sectors), By Technology (Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, Landfill Gas)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomass-electric-power-generation-global-market-report

Fossil Fuel Electricity Global Market Report 2022 - By Fuel Type (Coal, Oil, Natural Gas), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fossil-fuel-electricity-global-market-report

Geothermal Electricity Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Back Pressure, Binary, Double Flash, Dry Steam, Single Flash, Triple Flash), By End-user (Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Station), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geothermal-electricity-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC