Automotive 3D Printing Market Forecast 2025-2034: Insights on Size, Growth Factors, Trends & Competitive Landscape

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive 3D printing market size has grown exponentially in recent years. From $3.56 billion in 2024, it is expected to balloon to $4.4 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.6%. The substantial growth during the historic period is attributed chiefly to elements such as customization and personalization, rapid prototyping, complex geometries, reduced material waste, and supply chain optimization.

What Is Expected For The Future Of The Automotive 3D Printing Market?

Moving ahead, the automotive 3D printing market size is projected to hit $10.04 billion by 2029, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.9%. This outstanding growth forecast can be attributed to factors such as cost reduction in spare parts production, sustainable manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and metal 3D printing. Moreover, trends to watch for during the forecast period include mass customization, lightweighting, complex geometries, supply chain optimization, and spare parts production.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Future Growth Of The Automotive 3D Printing Market?

The market is supercharged by another essential driver — the rise of electric vehicles, which have remarkably spiced up the growth of the automotive 3D printing market. For instance, according to a report published by Kelley Blue Book, a US-based Cox Automotive company, in 2023, a record 1.2 million car buyers in the United States chose electric vehicles, propelling the demand for automotive 3d printing products.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive 3D Printing Market?

Key industry players in the automotive 3D printing market include 3D Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, and Stratasys Ltd., to name a few. These players, along with others, are pioneering new grounds and innovating in various aspects of automotive 3D printing.

What Does The Automotive 3D Printing Market Segmentation Look Like?

The market is arranged in terms of component, vehicle type, materials, application, and technology. Segments include Interior components, Exterior components, ICE vehicles, Electric vehicles, Metals, Plastic, Composites, resins, Prototyping and Tooling, Research, Development and Innovation, Manufacturing Complex Components with technologies including Stereolithography SLA, Selective Laser Sintering SLS, Electron Beam Melting EBM, Fused Deposition Modeling FDM, Laminated Object Manufacturing LOM, and Three-Dimensional Inject Printing.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive 3D Printing Market?

On the regional front, North America held the largest share in the automotive 3D printing market in 2024 and is predicted to remain the fastest-growing area during the automotive 3D printing market share prediction. The regions explored include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

