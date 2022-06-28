Effectiveness of Mac Antivirus Software put to the Test 2022 by AV-Comparatives

Independent testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the report of its Mac Security Test 2022 of 10 security programs for Apple’s macOS Monterey systems

The continued existence of Mac threats in the field shows that security for macOS is still an issue. Using our product reviews, users can find a suitable product to keep their Macs secure.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives has reviewed and tested ten security solutions on Apple’s macOS Monterey. Read our Mac Security Test & Review 2022 to see which security solutions have been approved.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/mac-security-test-review-2022/

Six consumer products passed the test and were certified by the Austrian test institute. These are (in alphabetical order):
Avast Free Security for Mac, AVG AntiVirus FREE for Mac, Avira Antivirus Pro for Mac, Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac, Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac, and Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac. The three enterprise products, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud for Mac, CrowdStrike Falcon Pro for Mac, and Trellix Endpoint Security (HX) for Mac, were likewise approved.

To be certified, products had to demonstrate a high degree of protection against prevalent Mac threats, and produce no false alarms with common, legitimate software for macOS. Approved products also had to provide protection without slowing the system down, have real-time protection, carry out essential functions reliably, and avoid confusing the user with misleading alerts and so on.

Malware research by AV-Comparatives has shown that viable malicious programs targeting macOS are still being produced, and that Mac users are not immune to cyberattacks. There has been rapid growth in potentially unwanted applications (PUA) for Mac recently. Consequently, AV-Comparatives also tested each product against a wide array of potentially unwanted programs for macOS, and the results of this are included in the report.

Additionally, all participating products were tested for their ability to detect Windows malware. This ensures that Mac users do not inadvertently pass on malicious Windows files to family, friends or colleagues. Results of the Windows-malware detection test can also be found in the report.

As well as the test results, the report includes general security advice to Mac users on how to keep their systems safe. There is also an in-depth review of each product, describing its installation and daily use, and how it alerts the user when malware is found. Readers are thus given a picture of how easy the products are to use.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the 2022 Mac Antivirus Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website, www.av-comparatives.org.

About AV-Comparatives 
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. 

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.  

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

