Effectiveness of Mac Antivirus Software put to the Test 2022 by AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives Mac Security Test & Review 2022
AV-Comparatives Mac Security Test & Review 2022 - Award
Independent testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the report of its Mac Security Test 2022 of 10 security programs for Apple’s macOS Monterey systems
The continued existence of Mac threats in the field shows that security for macOS is still an issue. Using our product reviews, users can find a suitable product to keep their Macs secure.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives has reviewed and tested ten security solutions on Apple’s macOS Monterey. Read our Mac Security Test & Review 2022 to see which security solutions have been approved.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/mac-security-test-review-2022/
Six consumer products passed the test and were certified by the Austrian test institute. These are (in alphabetical order):
Avast Free Security for Mac, AVG AntiVirus FREE for Mac, Avira Antivirus Pro for Mac, Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac, Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac, and Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac. The three enterprise products, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud for Mac, CrowdStrike Falcon Pro for Mac, and Trellix Endpoint Security (HX) for Mac, were likewise approved.
To be certified, products had to demonstrate a high degree of protection against prevalent Mac threats, and produce no false alarms with common, legitimate software for macOS. Approved products also had to provide protection without slowing the system down, have real-time protection, carry out essential functions reliably, and avoid confusing the user with misleading alerts and so on.
Malware research by AV-Comparatives has shown that viable malicious programs targeting macOS are still being produced, and that Mac users are not immune to cyberattacks. There has been rapid growth in potentially unwanted applications (PUA) for Mac recently. Consequently, AV-Comparatives also tested each product against a wide array of potentially unwanted programs for macOS, and the results of this are included in the report.
Additionally, all participating products were tested for their ability to detect Windows malware. This ensures that Mac users do not inadvertently pass on malicious Windows files to family, friends or colleagues. Results of the Windows-malware detection test can also be found in the report.
As well as the test results, the report includes general security advice to Mac users on how to keep their systems safe. There is also an in-depth review of each product, describing its installation and daily use, and how it alerts the user when malware is found. Readers are thus given a picture of how easy the products are to use.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the 2022 Mac Antivirus Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website, www.av-comparatives.org.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.
AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn