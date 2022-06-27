Lemma partners with Continuum to effectively expand its pDOOH presence in the Middle East

Following its success in India & SEA, Lemma is now making in-roads into the Middle East through an exclusive partnership with Continuum

INDIA, June 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemma, one of the largest and fastest-growing DOOH platforms, is strengthening its presence in the Middle East with an exclusive partnership with Continuum, a specialist media representation firm in ME. The partnership entails, Continuum media driving demand for Lemma’s programmatic DOOH offering across the middle east region while also growing Lemma’s supply strength, with DOOH screen onboarding.Having successfully scaled businesses in India & SEA, Lemma is now expanding its services in many regions sourcing in demand and supply through global connections via the programmatic platform. Already connected to thousands of screens in the Middle East region, advertisers & marketers can reach diverse audience segments through advanced audience buying technology —via Lemma.Pegged to be the next thriving ground for DOOH, Lemma with this partnership aims to onboard many upgraded & quantifiable DOOH avenues in the Middle East, at an accelerated pace while also planning to scale programmatic demand within the region. Continuum has a wide portfolio of Ad Tech and Media technologies across the Middle East and will help lemma build a strong local presence in one of the largest DOOH markets globally.Lemma with its platform offers new, automated, measurable, and easily accessible digital inventory to instantly roll out marketing campaigns. Furthermore, advertisers can now leverage creative flexibility, contextual ad serving in sync with live data triggers, and many advantages to enhance the overall outdoor communication and marketing strategies from a single platform.Abhimanyu Yadav, VP of Sales, EMEA, said “Lemma is a leader in the programmatic DOOH space in many regions across the globe. We are excited to introduce programmatic DOOH advertising across the Middle East through our partner Continuum Technology. Programmatic DOOH is set to transform the OOH industry & provide clients with the opportunity to target the audience more accurately with audience buying systems & measure the campaign through data & transparency. This is an exciting way to deliver brand experiences to consumers in the outdoor space with ultimate impact on viewing consumers delivered through real-time opportunities and advanced tech.”Mohammad Nayeem Siddiqui, Sales Director EMEA, said, “Continuum a leading media technology company with expertise in ad tech & emerging media solutions is committed to helping businesses adapt to new technologies & enable brands to increase their ROI. Continuum with this exclusive partnership with Lemma, will bring programmatic DOOH solutions in the Middle east and enable marketers to explore the medium, activating ads on any Digital OOH screen.The technology leveraged by Lemma will be a game-changer in the market. With the presence of digital signage, content is controlled by outstanding software making it much easier to manage and adapt through reliable consumer insights. It's only a matter of time before this brings about a major shift in the outdoor advertising.”