Adani Airports offer Programmatic enabled Digital OOH Media with Lemma
The programmatic roll-out is implemented across all airports within the Adani airports portfolio with Lemma as the technology partner.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adani airports, the aviation business incubated under Adani Enterprises Ltd, a leader in the integrated infrastructure and transportation businesses offers programmatic advertising enabled digital OOH media across its portfolio of airports in India. With the goal of modernizing India’s leading airports with the latest infrastructure and technology, the adoption of programmatic advertising is a revolutionary step in the airport ecosystem.
With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25% of airport footfall, giving brands and marketers the opportunity to connect with diverse audience segments through the programmatic channel.
The current portfolio includes Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram and Concession Agreement (CA) for the three airports i.e., Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow) & Mangaluru International Airport (Mangaluru). The programmatic connect for all the listed Adani airports is powered by Lemma, a leading platform in providing advanced end-to-end programmatic DOOH solutions globally.
Programmatic digital out-of-home DOOH (pDOOH) has become more relevant now than ever in the new normal, and it will be a crucial component for advertising and marketing activities in 2022 and beyond. Going forward, the integration of DOOH in omnichannel media plans and 360-degree campaigns will form the foundation for its growth.
Enabling Programmatic ad serving at Adani airports via Lemma would enhance the screens to render dynamic ads, practice audience buying, contextual and real-time ad execution mapped to variables and real-time triggers, the opportunity to adapt campaign budgets and optimize screens individually, and lastly, the ability to measure the campaign and ad impact, remotely.
Shashi Sinha, Chief Business Officer - Media and Advertising at Adani Airports says – “We believe that Digital is the future and enabling our Airport Media for Programmatic advertising is a step towards becoming an omnichannel media destination.”
Mayuresh Phadke, Co-Founder of Lemma says – “Lemma is thrilled to onboard Adani Airports, to the growing number of Programmatically enabled DOOH screens managed by us. This media provides Programmatic advertisers additional reach to premium audiences across India.”
