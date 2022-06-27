Impetus Showcases LeapLogic for Automated Data Platform Modernization at Databricks’ Data + AI Summit 2022
Impetus’ LeapLogic transforms any legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, and analytics to the Databricks Lakehouse with up to 95% automation
Our participation at Data + AI Summit exemplifies our commitment to Databricks as a trusted partner. We look forward to helping joint customers enable an intelligent, data-driven future on the cloud.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leading software products and services company, will be showcasing its cloud accelerator, LeapLogic, at Databricks’ Data + AI Summit 2022 in San Francisco from June 27-30.
— Anand Raman, Chief Revenue Officer, Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic powers end-to-end transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, and analytics workloads, including core business logic, to cloud-native stacks. It modernizes legacy workloads with up to 95% automation in four steps:
● Assessment: Complete analysis of workloads, code profiling, and dependencies with actionable recommendations
● Transformation: End-to-end transformation of SQL, data, scripts, reporting, and business logic
● Validation: Validation of pipelines, data, and row and cell-level queries
● Operationalization: Target-specific executable packaging with optimal price-performance ratio
LeapLogic has helped Fortune 500 companies move mission-critical data workloads to the Databricks Lakehouse with up to 95% automation. It automatically converts code and business logic to Databricks-equivalents, enabling 4x faster transformation, with lower cost and lower risk.
As a Databricks partner, Impetus helps enterprises leverage Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform to unify all their data and AI workloads for more meaningful insights. Customers can take a deep dive into Impetus’ cloud and data engineering services at the Data + AI Summit and understand how they help improve business outcomes.
“Our participation at Data + AI Summit exemplifies our commitment to Databricks as a trusted partner, and we’re extremely proud to be a Diamond sponsor of the event,” said Anand Raman, Chief Revenue Officer, Impetus Technologies. “We look forward to continuing the momentum we’ve built with our joint customers and will work relentlessly to help them enable an intelligent, data-driven future on the cloud.”
The Data + AI Summit 2022 is the world’s largest gathering of the data and analytics community. The four-day event will focus on building the modern data stack with Lakehouse.
To witness the magic of automated and accelerated migration to Databricks, visit us at booth #411, and attend our speaker session at 5:30 pm on June 28.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Owned by Impetus Technologies Inc., LeapLogic partners with AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, and Snowflake to de-risk migrations. For over a decade, Impetus Technologies has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle, including modernization to the cloud, data lake creation, advanced analytics, and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of engineering services, technology expertise, and software products.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or write to inquiry@impetus.com.
Pankaj Bagzai
Impetus Technologies Inc.
+1 408-252-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn