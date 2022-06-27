MarketResearchReports.com : Mild Cognitive Impairment (Central Nervous System) new pipeline Data Released

The report helps in Adjusting the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understanding from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is a condition involving problems with cognitive function (such as thinking, knowing, and remembering). MCI is an intermediate stage between the expected cognitive decline of normal aging and the more serious decline of dementia. Symptoms include depression, irritability and aggression, anxiety, and apathy. Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, smoking, and elevated cholesterol.The latest pipeline guide Mild Cognitive Impairment Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type, and Key Players, 2022 Update, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Mild Cognitive Impairment (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history, and the latest news and press releases.The Mild Cognitive Impairment (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Mild Cognitive Impairment and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery, and Unknown stages are 4, 15, 8, 11, 3, and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities' portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1, 1, and 1 molecule, respectively.