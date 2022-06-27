MarketResearchReports.com : Global consumption of selected modules and devices in HCL reached USD 1.5 billion in 2021
This study is based on an analysis of information obtained continually since 2002, but updated through the middle of June 2022.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Centric Lighting (HCL) Global Market Forecast 2021-2031 study covers; LED light engines, lighting management LED Drivers control interface modules/devices (DALI, DMX, other), lighting sensors, switches, dimmers units, and other control units that are initially and primarily used with Human Centric Lighting (HCL) as the primary objective and initial consideration.
Human Centric Lighting, also sometimes referred to as Biodynamic Light or Circadian Lighting, is the next development stage in the evolution of lighting design. HCL is aimed to mimic (closely imitate) the natural color of daylight, which stimulates the production of melatonin and serotonin which control the physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a roughly 24-hour cycle, responding primarily to light and darkness in a person, or their circadian rhythm. Another consideration is seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is a form of seasonal depression or winter depression. People with SAD experience mood changes and symptoms similar to depression.
According to the report, the worldwide consumption value of specified modules/devices in solid-state lighting (SSL), which includes LEDs currently and eventually OLEDs, for the initial and primary purpose in Human Centric Lighting (HCL), reached an estimated $1.5 billion in 2021. The use of these devices/modules is forecasted to increase to slightly over $5.0 billion in 2026. The consultancy forecasts the value will increase rapidly at an average annual growth rate of just over 27% during the 1st-half of the forecast timeframe (2021-2026) and an impressive but slower pace of just over 17.5% during the 2nd-half (2026-2031), and eventually reaching nearly $11.3 billion in 2031.
Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data. Also, all values and prices in this report are at factory as-shipped levels and are in current dollars, which include the effect of a forecasted 5 percent annual inflation rate over the forecast period.
This study provides a 10-year forecast global forecast and analysis (2021-2031) of the use of the specified HCL modules/devices for use in offices/work areas; shopping centers/stores; hospitality, healthcare; and other various other applications.
According to the just-released study, increasingly, the automatic assembly and test manufacturing process for solid-state lighting (SSL) products allows for mass-production capability. In addition, over the next few years, the average selling prices of the Human Centric Lighting products (HCL) will be driven lower, as a result of production efficiencies, yield improvements (aided by quality controls), competition (both market competition and technology competition), marketing/sales distribution improvements, and other factors.
