Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,486 in the last 365 days.

MarketResearchReports.com : Global consumption of selected modules and devices in HCL reached USD 1.5 billion in 2021

Market Research Reports Inc.

Selected Modules/Devices in SSL-Based Human Centric Lighting - Global Market Forecast (Consumption Value, $ Billion)

Selected Modules/Devices in SSL-Based Human Centric Lighting - Global Market Forecast (Consumption Value, $ Billion)

This study is based on an analysis of information obtained continually since 2002, but updated through the middle of June 2022.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Centric Lighting (HCL) Global Market Forecast 2021-2031 study covers; LED light engines, lighting management LED Drivers control interface modules/devices (DALI, DMX, other), lighting sensors, switches, dimmers units, and other control units that are initially and primarily used with Human Centric Lighting (HCL) as the primary objective and initial consideration.

Human Centric Lighting, also sometimes referred to as Biodynamic Light or Circadian Lighting, is the next development stage in the evolution of lighting design. HCL is aimed to mimic (closely imitate) the natural color of daylight, which stimulates the production of melatonin and serotonin which control the physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a roughly 24-hour cycle, responding primarily to light and darkness in a person, or their circadian rhythm. Another consideration is seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is a form of seasonal depression or winter depression. People with SAD experience mood changes and symptoms similar to depression.

According to the report, the worldwide consumption value of specified modules/devices in solid-state lighting (SSL), which includes LEDs currently and eventually OLEDs, for the initial and primary purpose in Human Centric Lighting (HCL), reached an estimated $1.5 billion in 2021. The use of these devices/modules is forecasted to increase to slightly over $5.0 billion in 2026. The consultancy forecasts the value will increase rapidly at an average annual growth rate of just over 27% during the 1st-half of the forecast timeframe (2021-2026) and an impressive but slower pace of just over 17.5% during the 2nd-half (2026-2031), and eventually reaching nearly $11.3 billion in 2031.

Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data. Also, all values and prices in this report are at factory as-shipped levels and are in current dollars, which include the effect of a forecasted 5 percent annual inflation rate over the forecast period.

This study provides a 10-year forecast global forecast and analysis (2021-2031) of the use of the specified HCL modules/devices for use in offices/work areas; shopping centers/stores; hospitality, healthcare; and other various other applications.

According to the just-released study, increasingly, the automatic assembly and test manufacturing process for solid-state lighting (SSL) products allows for mass-production capability. In addition, over the next few years, the average selling prices of the Human Centric Lighting products (HCL) will be driven lower, as a result of production efficiencies, yield improvements (aided by quality controls), competition (both market competition and technology competition), marketing/sales distribution improvements, and other factors.

Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/electronicast/human-centric-lighting-hcl-global-market-forecast-2021-2031
Browse related reports: Lighting Market Reports

For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global &regional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.

Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

MarketResearchReports.com : Global consumption of selected modules and devices in HCL reached USD 1.5 billion in 2021

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.