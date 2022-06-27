Verterim selects 6clicks to optimize their managed GRC offering
Michelle Torrey-Teunissen, Chief Revenue Officer, 6clicks - changing the worldwide GRC landscape working with business and advisors, MSPs and VARs.
6clicks: on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.
Boston headquartered GRC provider Verterim selects 6clicks as their preferred platform to support their managed service and advisory engagements.
The decision to partner with 6clicks was to provide our clients an innovative, easy to deploy and cost effective solution that will also support our managed service practice.”BOSTON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global governance, risk and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Verterim has selected the 6clicks platform to support their risk and compliance product, service, managed service and advisory portfolio with clients.
— Peter Ridgley, CEO and Founder of Verterim
Verterim has a wealth of experience working with commercial, Fortune 500 and enterprise clients representing a range of GRC vendors. The opportunity to partner with 6clicks was compelling for Verterim given 6clicks’ disruption to the market with its unique Hub & Spoke architecture, Hailey AI engine and fully integrated content library.
Peter Ridgley, CEO and Founder of Verterim said, “The decision to partner with 6clicks was clear at the outset because of its unique Hub & Spoke multi-tenancy architecture, AI engine, best-practice workflows and minimal need for configuration, all at a very attractive price point for our clients. With 6clicks we are able to implement GRC capability quickly and easily, and provide a more efficient and effective managed service.”
Underpinning the 6clicks platform is the Hub & Spoke architecture, referencing the platform’s ability to easily cater for multiple connected accounts. This architecture is ideal to meet the needs of any organization with defined standards and requirements via a centralized management console while maintaining independence at the subsidiary or entity level.
6clicks Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Torrey-Teunissen, says “The Verterim team are domain experts and we are proud to partner with such a respected and credible company.”
This announcement follows coverage of 6clicks by world-renowned GRC analyst Michael Rasmussen who covered the unique 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture, and its capability to rapidly accelerate deployment for enterprises. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features/hub-spoke-multi-entity-architecture
6clicks is powered by Hailey, a breakthrough AI engine to automate common compliance tasks, includes a massive content library and is integrated with over 4,000 apps, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google, Typeform, and Google Suite. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features
For more information about 6clicks, visit the media kit: https://www.6clicks.com/media-kit
Anthony Stevens
6clicks
email us here