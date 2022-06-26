Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 100 Block of N Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the 100 block of N Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, 44 year-old Jackie Grant Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

