MortgageHippo Integrates with ClosingCorp

New integration makes it easy for lenders to get fee data to generate disclosures and lock rates.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform, announced today that the company has integrated ClosingCorp fees into the MortgageHippo digital lending platform, making it possible for lenders to streamline the quoting and ordering of critical settlement services needed to originate and service a loan, taking friction, cost and risk out of the process.

“Our collaboration with ClosingCorp helps lenders provide their borrowers with an easier, faster and more streamlined experience,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo. “Through this new integration, lenders can easily generate the fees required to close, which will allow them to lock the rate and then generate disclosures.”

ClosingCorp, a CoreLogic company, provides a solution for mortgage lenders that integrates loan file information, transfer tax, recording data, service fees and lender business rules and requirements, all in a single, seamless process and platform. With one click, and in less than a minute, loan originators can receive actual rates and fees with enhanced logic built in – not estimates.

MortgageHippo’s next generation platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. DLP 2.0 accelerates time-to-delivery through either pre-defined templates or customized journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages profitably right out of the box.

The platform delivers the flexibility to originate through any marketing channel, the agility to continuously and quickly adapt to evolving market needs, and the adaptability for lenders to embrace the accelerating pace of change across the landscape, with borrowers, partners and technologies.

Since launching its new platform, MortgageHippo has added over 75 lenders, representing a broad mix of banks, credit unions and Independent Mortgage Banks across the country.

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo is the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications totaling billions of dollars every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern, Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to very quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, no-code/low-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.mortgagehippo.com.