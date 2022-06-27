Netgate Releases pfSense Plus Software Version 22.05
Netgate® today announced availability of its latest version of pfSense® Plus software, Release 22.05, which includes upgrades in performance and usability.
The speed improvement from OpenVPN DCO and enhanced user experience from UI changes makes the product a compelling solution for business assurance and modern edge networking and cloud needs.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® today announced availability of its latest version of pfSense® Plus software, Release 22.05. pfSense Plus software is a firewall solution capable of delivering edge firewall, router, and VPN functionality to homes, businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies - across every continent. Based on open-source software, pfSense Plus is robust and reliable.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
This release offers some significant enhancements, including:
∙ OpenVPN Data Channel Offload (DCO) - DCO offers serious performance gains by processing encrypted data in the kernel and reducing the amount of context switching that happens for each packet. To learn more about OpenVPN DCO, read our blog.
∙ ZFS Boot Environments - This feature makes major changes and upgrades safer by taking snapshots of key filesystem areas, allowing the firewall to be rolled back to an earlier known good state if the user encounters problems with a configuration change, upgrade, or other potentially problematic situation.
∙ Captive Portal Improvements - These improvements included moving the Captive Portal and Limiters functions from IPFW to PF, removing the need for traffic to be processed by multiple packet filters, and increasing performance when using these features.
∙ Fixes for UPnP and multiple game systems
∙ New gateway state killing options for smoother, high availability failover
∙ Firewall/NAT rule usability improvements such as buttons to toggle multiple rules and copy rules to other interfaces
"The progress made in this release represents a major advance in performance and usability for customers utilizing pfSense Plus software to secure their networks,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. "The speed improvement from OpenVPN DCO and enhanced user experience from UI changes makes the product a compelling solution for business assurance and modern edge networking and cloud needs."
For more information on Release 22.05, see our blog and Release Notes. To learn more about pfSense Plus go to netgate.com. For additional information questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
