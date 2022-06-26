Submit Release
TDOC Absconders Captured

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 03:31pm

CHATTANOOGA – The two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night and are now back in custody.  Katelyn Standifer, 26, was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County.  Ashley Wardlaw, 36, was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County.  Their sentences were set to expire in 2023.

The women were located Saturday afternoon while walking along a street in South Nashville.  They will be returned to TDOC custody and face escape charges.

