TDOC Absconders Captured

CHATTANOOGA – The two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night and are now back in custody. Katelyn Standifer, 26, was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County. Ashley Wardlaw, 36, was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. Their sentences were set to expire in 2023.

The women were located Saturday afternoon while walking along a street in South Nashville. They will be returned to TDOC custody and face escape charges.